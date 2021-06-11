Thai c.bank says sharp rise in bad loans unlikely

BANGKOK, June 11 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank said on Friday it did not expect non-performing loans to increase sharply due to debt relief measures to help debtors cope with the impact of coronavirus outbreaks. Given the country’s vaccine rollout and reopening plans, a quick recovery in economic activity will also help prevent bad loans from surging, Deputy governor Ronadol Numnonda told a briefing.

