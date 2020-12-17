Thai c.bank sees no 'material impact' after added to US currency watch list

BANGKOK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank said on Thursday it did not see a big impact on foreign trade and investment by being put on a U.S. currency watch list, nor should it impede its ability to conduct macroeconomic policies to safeguard domestic stability.

The comment came after Washington put Thailand on its watch list of countries suspected of taking measures to weaken their currencies against the dollar

The Bank of Thailand said it had conducted two-way intervention only to ride out currency volatility and had no intention to do use the exchange rate to gain an unfair trade advantage, Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a statement. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)