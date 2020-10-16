Thai c.bank will not extend debt moratorium, but plans targeted measures

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank will not extend a debt moratorium but will introduce targeted measures to help debtors affected by the coronavirus pandemic, an assistant governor said on Friday.

The central bank will monitor the situation closely and did not expect rapid and large defaults after the debt holiday ended on Thursday, Assistant Governor Roong Mallikamas told a briefing. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)