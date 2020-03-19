Thai cenbank buys $1.4 bln of bonds to boost liquidity

BANGKOK, March 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank bought another 45 billion baht ($1.38 billion) of bonds on Thursday and is ready to continue to buy them to ensure sufficient liquidity and to reduce market volatility, a deputy governor said.

In the March 13-19 period, the central bank purchased more than 100 billion baht of bonds, Deputy Governor Mathee Supapongse said in a statement on Thursday.

The central bank also plans to cut the amount of its bond auctions to help boost liquidity, he said.

Given high volatility in the Thai debt market, “the central bank has purchased both short and long-tem government bonds”, Mathee said. ($1 = 32.6200 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)