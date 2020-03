BANGKOK, March 25 (Reuters) - Thailand’s banking system is ready to provide continuing financial services during the coronavirus outbreak, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Services are available through various channels, at bank branches and business offices, which will be open for service as often as possible, the Bank of Thailand said in statement.

Thailand has reported 827 cases of coronavirus infections and 4 deaths. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)