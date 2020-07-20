Thai cenbank says to take several years to see 40 mln foreign tourists

BANGKOK, July 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank chief said on Monday it would take several years for foreign tourist numbers to return to the 40 million levels with the coronavirus pandemic hitting a lucrative industry that provides a lot of jobs.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) expects only 8 million foreign visitors this year, down 80% from last year’s record 39.8 million.

Bad loans in the country will rise but new steps should prevent them from surging, Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told a seminar.