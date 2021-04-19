Thai cenbank says virus outbreak uncertain, ready to introduce more measures

BANGKOK, April 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank said on Monday the current COVID-19 outbreak was highly uncertain and it was ready to introduce necessary assistance measures in addition to recent support schemes.
The central bank is also closely monitoring the situation and discussing with relevant agencies help for retail debtors, the bank said in a statement.
Last month, the government approved financial measures worth 350 billion baht to help business cope with the outbreak impact.
Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon Editing by Ed Davies
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.