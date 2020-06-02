Thai central bank says economic outlook highly uncertain

BANGKOK, June 2 (Reuters) - Thailand’s economic outlook is highly uncertain due to global economic and financial developments, with risks to the outlook tilting downward, a deputy central bank governor said on Tuesday.

At last month’s policy review, the policy committee expressed concerns over the strength of the baht that could derail the economic recovery, Titanun Mallikamas, Assistant Governor and secretary of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said in a statement.