Thai central bank says to allow gold trading in dollars

BANGKOK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank will allow gold trading in U.S. dollars, an assistant governor said on Thursday, as it tries to curb the impact of the precious metal on a stubbornly strong baht.

The revised rules, which will not be mandatory, have been sent to the finance ministry for approval, Vachira Arromdee told reporters.

“This is to provide more options for gold investors, such as for online trading,” she said.

The baht rose by 0.2% to 31.31 per U.S. dollar a 0510 GMT. (Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)