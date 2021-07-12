Thai economy may miss forecasts as virus cases spike

BANGKOK, July 12 (Reuters) - Thailand’s economy faces significant downside risks and could grow below baseline forecasts, the central bank said on Monday, as the tourism-reliant nation deals with a recent jump in coronavirus infections.

Monetary policy will remain accommodative and the central bank is ready to use policy tools as necessary to ease the impact of the country’s biggest outbreak so far, central bank officials said at an analyst meeting. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)