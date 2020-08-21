Thai govt should use fiscal policy more to help economy -c.bank

BANGKOK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s fiscal policy should play a greater role to help the economy recover from the impact of the coronavirous pandemic, the central bank governor said on Friday, with the benchmark interest rate at a record low.

The central bank will focus on assisting with debt restructuring, Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters after the launch of a debt restructuring programme for businesses.

Earlier this month, the central bank left its key rate unchanged at 0.50% after three cuts this year so that policy room could be used at the most effective time.