Thai policy rate very low, liquidity not impeding economic recovery - c.bank chief

BANGKOK, June 30 (Reuters) - Thailand’s policy rate is very low and liquidity in the banking system is ample and not impeding an economic recovery, the central bank governor said, as the Southeast Asian country struggles with a recent spike in coronavirus infections.

Financial measures introduced so far have been sufficient and the central bank is ready to implement more if necessary, Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said in a video clip posted by the Bank of Thailand’s YouTube channel (BOT) on Wednesday.

The key rate has been at a record low of 0.50% since the middle of last year. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)