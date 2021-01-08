Thailand, China renew bilateral currency swap arrangement

BANGKOK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The central banks of Thailand and China have renewed a baht-yuan bilateral currency swap arrangement for five years to support trade and investment in the local currencies, the Bank of Thailand said on Friday.

The Bilateral Swap Arrangement allows for the exchange of local currencies up to 70 billion yuan ($10.83 billion) or 370 billion baht ($12.31 billion) for a period of five years, starting from Dec. 22, 2020, it said in a statement here ($1 = 6.4639 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 30.06 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)