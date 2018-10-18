FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 4:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai commerce ministry says exports expected to grow 8 pct in 2019

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s exports are expected to grow 8 percent next year, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

“This year we plan to maintain the 8 percent (growth) target set by the ministry. Next year we forecast we’ll maintain the 8 percent target,” Thai Commerce Minister Sonthirat Sonthijirawong told reporters in Bangkok.

Last month the Thai National Shippers’ Council said exports this year are expected to grow 9 percent this year, better than the 8 percent predicted, as global demand remains strong.

Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Amrutha Gayathri

