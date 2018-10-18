Thai commerce ministry says exports expected to grow 8 pct in 2019

BANGKOK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s exports are expected to grow 8 percent next year, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

“This year we plan to maintain the 8 percent (growth) target set by the ministry. Next year we forecast we’ll maintain the 8 percent target,” Thai Commerce Minister Sonthirat Sonthijirawong told reporters in Bangkok.

Last month the Thai National Shippers’ Council said exports this year are expected to grow 9 percent this year, better than the 8 percent predicted, as global demand remains strong.