Thai exports forecast to grow 3%-5% in 2021- shippers' council

BANGKOK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Thai exports are expected to grow 3% to 5% next year after a contraction of up to 7% in 2020, the shippers’ council said on Tuesday, helped by free trade agreements and positive developments on coronavirus vaccines.

“Signing of the RCEP agreement is good news for exporters,” Jintana Sirisantana, secretary general of the Thai National Shippers’ Council said, referring to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership free trade agreement.

News of an effective vaccine and China’s economic recovery also would help exports recover, she added.