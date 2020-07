BANGKOK, July 22 (Reuters) - Thailand’s exports are expected to fall by between 8% to 10% this year as the coronavirus pandemic hits global demand, the Export-Import Bank of Thailand said on Wednesday.

The drop was downgraded from an estimated decline of 5% to 8% projected in April, a bank official told a briefing.

In January-May, exports, a key driver of Thai growth, contracted 3.7% from a year earlier.