Industrials
June 4, 2019 / 5:46 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Thai shippers slash 2019 export growth forecast to 1% from 3%

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s shipping body said on Tuesday it had cut its 2019 export growth forecast for a second time in a month, to 1% from 3%, as global demand slows amid mounting trade protectionism.

Exports, a key driver of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, declined 1.86% in January-April from a year earlier, customs data showed.

A global economic slowdown had affected consumers’ purchasing power while a prolonged U.S.-Sino trade dispute had disrupted supply chains, Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong, chairwoman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council, said in a statement.

In May, the group cut its export growth estimate for this year to 3% from 5%, while the state planning agency lowered its forecast to 2.2% from 4.1%. Last year, Thai shipments rose 6.7 percent. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below