Thai deputy PM sees no big impact from Fin Min's resignation

BANGKOK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Thailand does not expect any big impact on government operations from the sudden resignation of the finance ministern, the deputy prime minister overseeing the economy said on Wednesday.

“Many tasks are already in process” Supattanapong Punmeechaow told reporters before a meeting of a special task force with the role of reviving an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently appointed Finance Minister Predee Daochai resigned on Tuesday after taking office for less than a month.