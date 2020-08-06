FACTBOX-What we know about Thailand's new finance minister

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Thailand’s king has approved banking executive Predee Daochai as the country’s new finance minister, with the task of steering Southeast Asia’s worst performing economy through the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Predee, 61, replaces Uttama Savanayana who resigned last month in a major shakeup of the economic team under Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Here are some facts and background on Predee.

* HE’S FROM THE PRIVATE SECTOR. Predee was a co-president of Kasikornbank and former chairman of the Thai Bankers’ Association.

* HE’S A TRAINED LAWYER. Predee graduated with law degrees from Thammasat University and a master’s degree in law from the University of Illinois

* HE WORKED AT THE SAME BANK FOR 38 YEARS. Predee joined Kasikornbank in 1982, working mainly in the legal and risk management field for the lender.

* HE SERVED AS A MILTARY-APPOINTED LAWMAKER. In October 2016 Predee was appointed as a member of the National Legislative Assembly, an appointed lawmaking body created by the military government under then junta leader Prayuth.

* HE HAS ADVISED ON GOVERNMENT PROJECTS. In 2018, Predee served as an advisor to the policy committee on the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), an ambitious connectivity and development project launched by the then military government to boost growth and investment in Thailand’s industrial east.

* HE UNDERSTANDS THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM AND BUSINESS ISSUES, said Supant Mongkolsuthi, president of the Federation of Thai Industries. “On his working style, he will look deeply at the details in any matter and will do it carefully.

* HE IS DESCRIBED AS “CONSERVATIVE AND SHARP”, according to a Kasikornbank executive who has worked with Predee. “Although his background is in risk and law, he adapted quite well when he was promoted,” said the person who declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak to media. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Panu Wongcha-um and Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies)