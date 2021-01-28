Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Thai finance ministry cuts 2021 GDP outlook to 2.8% growth

By Reuters Staff

BANGKOK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Thailand’s finance ministry on Thursday slashed its 2021 economic growth forecast to 2.8%, from the 4.5% growth it projected earlier, after fresh waves of COVID-19 cases in the Southeast Asian nation and other countries, an official said.

However, the ministry slightly raised its 2021 forecast for exports, a key growth driver, to a 6.2% rise from the 6% increase it predicted in October, ministry spokeswoman Kulaya Tantitemit told a briefing.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies

