Thai finance ministry raises 2020 GDP outlook to 7.7% contraction

BANGKOK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s finance ministry on Thursday upgraded its 2020 gross domestic product forecast to a 7.7% contraction from the 8.5% decline it projected in July, helped by government measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry also increased its 2020 estimate for exports, a key driver of growth, to a fall of 7.8% from an earlier 11.0% drop, deputy ministry spokesman Pornchai Theeravet told a news conference.

For 2021, the ministry now predicts Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy will expand 4.5% versus a previous forecast range of 4.0-5.0% growth.