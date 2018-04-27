FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 4:51 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Captial outflows from Thai assets not a worry yet-c.bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 27 (Reuters) - Thailand has seen capital outflows from its stock and bond markets in the past week, but it is not yet a worry, the central bank said on Friday.

Elevated U.S. yields have not affected Thai financial markets because of high liquidity in the system, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters.

The market had already expected higher U.S. bond yields, he added.

In the past five trading days, foreign investors sold about 18.6 billion baht ($588.98 million) net of Thai bonds and about 8.5 billion baht net of Thai shares, market data showed. ($1 = 31.5800 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Kim Coghill Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by)

