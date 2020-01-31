Thai 2020 growth seen lower than forecast - govt official

BANGKOK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thailand’s economy is expected to grow less than forecast this year due to the new coronavirus, a delayed fiscal budget and drought, a government official said on Friday.

Growth in the final quarter of 2019 would also be less than previously expected, Kobsak Pootrakool, secretary to council of economic ministers, told reporters.

In November, the state planning agency predicted economic growth of 2.7%-3.7% this year. It is due to give 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) data and new projections on Feb. 17. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)