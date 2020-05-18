Healthcare
May 18, 2020 / 2:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai Q1 GDP falls 1.8% y/y, sharpest contraction in 8 years

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s economy contracted at its sharpest pace in eight years in the first quarter, but by less than expected, as the coronavirus outbreak hit tourism and domestic demand.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy shrank 1.8% in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, versus a 4.0% decline forecast in a Reuters poll. The economy grew a downwardly revised 1.5% in the December quarter.

On a quarterly basis, the economy shrank a seasonally adjusted 2.2% in the March quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Council said, smaller than the forecast 4.5% contraction projected by economists. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below