Thai Q3 household debt surges to 86.6% of GDP as economy contracts

BANGKOK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Thailand’s household debt level to gross domestic product (GDP) jumped to 86.6% in the third quarter, the highest since 2003, central bank data showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy.

As of September, household debt rose to 13.77 trillion baht ($460 billion), from 13.58 trillion baht at the end of June, equal to 83.8% of GDP, already among Asia’s highest.

The BOT's household debt data here is available from 2003.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is expected to shrink 6.6% this year, which would be the deepest contraction since the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis, the BOT has forecast. ($1 = 29.93 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)