Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 20, 2020 / 6:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai central bank says eases housing loan rules, effective Monday

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank has relaxed mortgage lending rules to help certain home buyers borrow more and make lower downpayments, a deputy governor said on Monday.

Under the changes, effective on Monday, the central bank will allow buyers of first homes worth less than 10 million baht ($329,489) to borrow an extra 10% for furniture, Ronadol Numnonda told a briefing.

Buyers of second houses worth less than 10 million baht will be allowed to make a downpayment of 10% if the mortgage on the first home has been paid off for at least two years, versus three years required earlier, otherwise a 20% downpayment will still apply. (1 = 30.35 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below