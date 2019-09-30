Thai Aug exports fall 2.1% y/y, current account widens - central bank

BANGKOK, Sept 30 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s August current account was a surplus of $3.99 billion, after July’s surplus of $1.77 billion, the country’s central bank said on Monday.

* August exports dropped 2.1% from a year earlier, after rising 3.8% in July.

* Imports in August declined 15.5% from a year earlier, after rising 0.9%.

* August trade surplus was $3.58 billion, compared with July’s $1.69 billion surplus

* August private consumption was up 0.3% from the previous month, while private investment dipped 2.2%.

* Thai central bank sees third-quarter economic growth higher than the second-quarter’s 2.3% pace, an official said. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)