February 28, 2020

Thai Jan exports rise 3.5% y/y, current account surplus narrows - c.bank

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Thailand’s current account surplus was $3.44 billion in January, down from a surplus of $4.1 billion in the previous month, the central bank said on Friday.

Exports rose 3.5% in January from a year earlier, after falling 1.7% in December.

Imports dipped 0.1% year-on-year, having risen 1.8% in December.

January saw a trade surplus of $0.38 billion, compared with December’s $1.9 billion surplus. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

