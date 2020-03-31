Financials
March 31, 2020 / 7:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai Jan exports rise 3.6% y/y, current account surplus widens - c.bank

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 31 (Reuters) - Thailand’s current account surplus was $5.4 billion in February, up from a surplus of $3.44 billion in the previous month, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Exports rose 3.6% in February from a year earlier, after rising 3.5% in January.

Imports fell 7.8% year-on-year in February after January’s 0.1% drop.

February saw a trade surplus of $5.4 billion, up from a $0.38 billion surplus in January. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

