Thai July exports rise 3.8% y/y, current account surplus narrows - cbank

* Thailand’s July current account was a surplus of $1.77 billion, after June’s surplus of $3.92 billion, the country’s central bank said on Friday.

* July exports rose 3.8% from a year earlier, after falling 2.1% in June, Bank of Thailand said.

* Imports in July increased 0.9% from a year earlier, after slumping 9.6% in June.

* July trade surplus was $1.69 billion, compared with June’s surplus of $4.4 billion.

* July private consumption was up 0.5% from the previous month, while private investment was flat. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

