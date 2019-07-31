Thai June exports fall, current account turns to surplus - cbank

BANGKOK, July 31 (Reuters) -

* June current account was a surplus of $3.92 billion, after May’s deficit of $0.38 billion, Bank of Thailand said on Wednesday.

* June exports declined 2.1% from a year earlier, after falling 7.2% in May.

* Imports in June contracted 9.6% from a year earlier, after easing 0.2% in May.

* June trade surplus was $4.4 billion, compared with May’s surplus of $1.4 billion.

* June private consumption was down 0.1% from the previous month, while private investment fell 0.9%. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring)