Market News
July 31, 2020 / 7:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai June exports slump 24.6% y/y, current account turns to deficit -c.bank

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 31 (Reuters) - Thailand recorded a current account deficit of $247 million in June, after a surplus of $64 million in the previous month, the central bank said on Friday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, dropped 24.6% in June from a year earlier, after May’s 23.6% decline.

The economy in June improved from the previous month due to the easing of a lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak, which caused a sharp economic contraction in the second quarter, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below