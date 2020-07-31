Thai June exports slump 24.6% y/y, current account turns to deficit -c.bank

BANGKOK, July 31 (Reuters) - Thailand recorded a current account deficit of $247 million in June, after a surplus of $64 million in the previous month, the central bank said on Friday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, dropped 24.6% in June from a year earlier, after May’s 23.6% decline.

The economy in June improved from the previous month due to the easing of a lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak, which caused a sharp economic contraction in the second quarter, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)