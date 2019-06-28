Thai May exports fall 7.2% y/y, current account turns deficit

BANGKOK, June 28 (Reuters) -

* May current account (C/A) deficit was $0.38 billion, the first deficit since September 2014, after April’s 1.78 billion surplus, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said on Friday.

* May exports contracted 7.2% from a year earlier, after declining 2.9% in April.

* Imports in May eased 0.2% from a year earlier, after April’s 0.4 fall.

* May trade surplus was $1.4 billion, compared with April’s revised $94 million deficit.

* May private consumption was up 0.4% from the previous month, while private investment increased 0.1%. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)