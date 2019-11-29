Financials
November 29, 2019 / 7:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai Oct exports fall 5% y/y, current account surplus narrows - cenbank

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s October current account surplus was $2.91 billion versus $3.53 billion in September, the central bank said on Friday.

Exports contracted 5% from a year earlier, after falling 1.5% in September.

Imports fell 9.2% from a year earlier, after declining 4.5% in September.

The October trade surplus was $2.09 billion, compared with September’s $2.69 billion surplus.

Private consumption in October rose 1.1% from the previous month, while private investment was up 1.7%. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below