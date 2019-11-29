Thai Oct exports fall 5% y/y, current account surplus narrows - cenbank

BANGKOK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s October current account surplus was $2.91 billion versus $3.53 billion in September, the central bank said on Friday.

Exports contracted 5% from a year earlier, after falling 1.5% in September.

Imports fell 9.2% from a year earlier, after declining 4.5% in September.

The October trade surplus was $2.09 billion, compared with September’s $2.69 billion surplus.

Private consumption in October rose 1.1% from the previous month, while private investment was up 1.7%. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Aditya Soni)