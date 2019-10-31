Thai Sept exports fall 1.5% y/y, current account surplus narrows -cbank

Financials
BANGKOK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Thailand’s September current account was a surplus of $3.53 billion versus $3.99 billion in August, the central bank said on Thursday.

September exports fell 1.5% from a year earlier, after falling 2.1% in August.

Imports fell 4.5% from a year earlier, after slumping 15.5% in August.

The September trade surplus was $2.69 billion, compared with August’s $3.58 billion surplus.

Private consumption fell 0.3% while private investment rose 0.5%. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; writing by Orathai Sriring; editing by Jason Neely)

