Thai April factory output rises 3.99 pct, in line with forecast

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Thailand’s annual industrial output rose 3.99 percent in April from a year earlier, roughly in line with forecasts, boosted by higher production of cars and car engines, sugar, petroleum and plastic pellets, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 3.94 percent growth in April.

In March, the manufacturing production index (MPI) rose 3.17 percent from a year earlier, revised up from 2.62 percent, the ministry said in a statement.

At factories, capacity utilisation fell to 61.58 percent in April from a revised 76.30 percent in March. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)