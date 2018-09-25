Thai Aug factory output rises 0.7 pct y/y, below forecast

BANGKOK, Sept 25 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in August rose 0.66 percent from a year earlier, led by higher production of electronics, sugar, airconditioners and petroleum, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

* That compares with a 3.1 percent rise seen in a Reuters poll and July’s 4.93 percent increase, which was revised up from the first reading of 4.6 percent rise.

* Capacity utilisation was at 65.87 percent in August, after July’s revised 66.88 percent. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Shri Navaratnam)