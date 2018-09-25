FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
September 25, 2018 / 3:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai Aug factory output rises 0.7 pct y/y, below forecast

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 25 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in August rose 0.66 percent from a year earlier, led by higher production of electronics, sugar, airconditioners and petroleum, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

* That compares with a 3.1 percent rise seen in a Reuters poll and July’s 4.93 percent increase, which was revised up from the first reading of 4.6 percent rise.

* Capacity utilisation was at 65.87 percent in August, after July’s revised 66.88 percent. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.