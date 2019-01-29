Basic Materials
January 29, 2019 / 3:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai Dec factory output rises 0.75 pct, slightly below forecast

BANGKOK, Jan 29 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in December rose 0.75 percent from a year earlier, led by higher production of cars, sugar and electronics, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

* That is slightly below the 0.80 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll, and November’s revised 0.91 percent rise.

* Capacity utilisation was at 66.88 percent in December after November’s 69.37 percent.

* The ministry has forecast the MPI will rise between 2 percent and 3 percent this year, after 2018’s 2.8 percent increase. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

