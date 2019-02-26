Basic Materials
Thai Jan factory output rises 0.18 pct y/y, misses forecast

BANGKOK, Feb 26 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in January rose 0.18 percent from a year earlier, led by higher of cars, air conditioners and sugar, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

* That compares with 1.1 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll, and against December’s 0.75 percent rise.

* Capacity utilisation was at 70.49 percent in January after December’s 66.88 percent.

* The ministry has forecast the MPI will increase between 2 percent and 3 percent this year, after 2018’s 2.8 percent rise. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

