Thai July factory output rises 4.6 pct y/y, beats forecast

BANGKOK, Aug 28 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in July rose 4.6 percent from a year earlier, helped by higher production of cars, sugar and electronics, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

* That compares with a 4.24 percent rise seen in a Reuters poll and June’s 5.0 percent increase, which was revised up from 4.7 percent rise.

* Capacity utilisation was 67.23 percent in July, after June’s 69.04 percent. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Sunil Nair)