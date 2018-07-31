FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 4:04 AM / in 3 hours

Thai June factory output rises 4.74 pct y/y, above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 31 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in June rose 4.74 percent from a year earlier, helped by higher production of cars and parts, sugar, air conditioners and electronics, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

* That compares with a 3.0 percent rise seen in a Reuters poll and May’s 2.87 percent increase, which was revised down from 3.20 percent earlier.

* Capacity utilisation was 69.04 percent in June, little changed from May’s revised 69.82 percent.

* The ministry expects the MPI to rise 2.5-3.0 percent this year, after increasing 1.58 percent last year. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Sunil Nair)

