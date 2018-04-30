Thai March factory output rises 2.62 pct, below forecast

BANGKOK, April 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's annual industrial output rose less than expected in March, but capital utilisation was the highest in five years, boosted by higher production of cars, car engines and petroleum, the industry ministry said on Monday. The manufacturing production index (MPI) in March increased 2.62 percent from a year earlier after February's 4.63 percent increase, which was revised slightly down from 4.66 percent stated earlier, the ministry said in a statement. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 3.8 percent rise in March. The ministry has expected the output index to rise 2.5-3.0 percent this year after gaining 1.58 percent last year. In March, capacity utilisation at factories rose to 76.06 percent from February's revised 70.53 percent. Industrial goods account for 80 percent of exports, which in turn make up about two-thirds of the Thai economy, the second-largest in Southeast Asia. Data from the Industry Ministry's Office of Industrial Economics: (not seasonally adjusted) Month March Feb Jan Dec Nov % change y/y +2.62 +4.63* +4.70 +5.80 +6.29 % change m/m +9.87 -0.06* +5.01 -3.24 +6.53 * Revised (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)