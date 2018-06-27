Thai May factory output rises 3.2 pct y/y, misses forecast

BANGKOK, June 27 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in May rose 3.2 percent from a year earlier, helped by higher production of cars and sugar, the Industry Ministry said on Wednesday.

* That compares with a 3.5 percent rise in a Reuters poll and April’s 3.1 percent increase, which was revised lower from 3.99 percent stated earlier.

* Capacity utilisation rose to 69.91 percent in May from April’s 61.58 percent.

* The ministry expects the MPI to rise 2.5-3.0 percent this year, after rising 1.58 percent last year. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)