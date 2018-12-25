Basic Materials
December 25, 2018

Thai Nov factory output rises 0.98 pct, below forecast

BANGKOK, Dec 25 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in November rose 0.98 percent from a year earlier, led by higher production of cars, petroleum and sugar, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

* That is below the 1.5 percent increase predicted by six analysts polled by Reuters, and October’s 4.08 percent rise.

* Capacity utilisation was at 69.37 percent in November after October’s 67.75 percent.

* The ministry expects the MPI to rise 3 percent this year. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

