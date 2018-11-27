Thai Oct factory output rises 4.1 pct, beats forecast

BANGKOK, Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in October rose 4.08 percent from a year earlier, after falling for the first time in 17 months in September, led by higher production of cars and car engines, petroleum and airconditioners, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

* That compares with a 2.8 percent increase seen in a Reuters poll and September’s 2.67 percent drop, which was slightly revised from the first reading of a 2.6 percent contraction.

* Capacity utilisation was at 67.75 percent in October, after September’s revised 66.09 percent.

