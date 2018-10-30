Thai Sept factory output falls 2.6 pct, first decline in 17 months

BANGKOK, Oct 30 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in September contracted for the first time in 17 months, down 2.6 percent from a year earlier, led by lower production of cars and rubber, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

* That compares with a 0.5 percent drop seen in a Reuters poll and August’s 0.79 percent increase, which was revised up slightly from the first reading of a 0.66 percent rise.

* Capacity utilisation was at 66.35 percent in September, after August’s revised 66.34 percent. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Sunil Nair)