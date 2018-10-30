FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
October 30, 2018 / 3:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai Sept factory output falls 2.6 pct, first decline in 17 months

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 30 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in September contracted for the first time in 17 months, down 2.6 percent from a year earlier, led by lower production of cars and rubber, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

* That compares with a 0.5 percent drop seen in a Reuters poll and August’s 0.79 percent increase, which was revised up slightly from the first reading of a 0.66 percent rise.

* Capacity utilisation was at 66.35 percent in September, after August’s revised 66.34 percent. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.