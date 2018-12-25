UPDATE 1-Thai Nov factory output rises 0.98 pct, below forecast

(Adds October’s revised figures, 2019 forecast)

BANGKOK, Dec 25 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in November rose 0.98 percent from a year earlier, led by higher production of cars, petroleum and sugar, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

* That is below the 1.5 percent increase predicted by six analysts polled by Reuters, and October’s 5.76 percent rise, which was revised up from the initial reading of a 4.08 percent gain.

* Capacity utilisation was at 69.37 percent in November after October’s revised 68.86 percent.

* The ministry expects the MPI to rise 3 percent this year and between 2 percent and 3 percent next year. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Edmund Klamann)