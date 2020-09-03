Thai Aug headline CPI drops 0.50% y/y, smaller than forecast fall

BANGKOK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Thailand’s headline consumer price index (CPI) declined 0.50% in August from a year earlier, a smaller than expected drop, commerce ministry data showed on Thursday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a fall of 0.65% in a Reuters poll, and July’s 0.98% decline.

The core CPI index rose 0.30% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast of 0.30% increase, and against July’s 0.39% rise. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing Orathai Sriring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)