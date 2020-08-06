Market News
August 6, 2020 / 4:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Thai July headline CPI drops 0.98% y/y, smaller than forecast fall

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Thailand’s headline consumer price index (CPI) contracted 0.98% in July from a year earlier, a smaller than expected drop, commerce ministry data showed on Thursday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a fall of 1.46% in a Reuters poll, and June’s 1.57% decline.

The core CPI index rose 0.39% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast of 0.0%. That compared with June’s 0.05% dip, which was the first drop in more than 10 years.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below