Thai July headline CPI drops 0.98% y/y, smaller than forecast fall

BANGKOK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Thailand’s headline consumer price index (CPI) contracted 0.98% in July from a year earlier, a smaller than expected drop, commerce ministry data showed on Thursday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a fall of 1.46% in a Reuters poll, and June’s 1.57% decline.

The core CPI index rose 0.39% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast of 0.0%. That compared with June’s 0.05% dip, which was the first drop in more than 10 years.