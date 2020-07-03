Thai June headline CPI falls 1.57% y/y, less than forecast

BANGKOK, July 3 (Reuters) - Thailand’s headline consumer price index (CPI) dropped 1.57% in June from a year earlier, a less than expected decline, commerce ministry data showed on Friday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a fall of 2.80% in a Reuters poll, and May’s 3.44% decline.

The core CPI index dipped 0.05% from a year earlier, the first drop in more than 10 years. That compared with a forecast of 0.0%, and May’s 0.01% rise. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)